Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TBK. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $55.03. 315,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 42.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,528,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.