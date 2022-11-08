Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

Shares of TGI traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,587. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $770.54 million, a P/E ratio of -33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.65.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

