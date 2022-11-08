TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $75.00 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $811.62 million and $75.00 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00558006 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.61 or 0.29065626 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000335 BTC.
TrueUSD Token Profile
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 812,597,181 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
