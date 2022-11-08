Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 175,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.