Trumpcoin Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 40.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $23.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.87 or 0.07480466 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00085260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00066654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024848 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

