U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

USB stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 117,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.