U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 28th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

