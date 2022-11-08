UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho cut UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,923,634.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 393,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,069. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488,829 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.