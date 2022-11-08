Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
UNIEF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Uni-Select Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.
Uni-Select Company Profile
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uni-Select (UNIEF)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.