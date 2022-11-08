Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Desjardins

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of UNIEF traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.72. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. Uni-Select has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $30.72.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

