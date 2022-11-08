Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $4.94 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.94 billion and $251.77 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.48 or 0.00032862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00325575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001255 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003761 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004573 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.37511112 USD and is down -15.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $277,408,986.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.