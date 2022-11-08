Uniswap Price Reaches $6.01 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and $397.97 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00033127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00322975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00022622 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001223 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003753 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004017 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

