Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 16.4% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00032215 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.56 billion and approximately $395.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00305225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000979 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005363 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.37511112 USD and is down -15.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 512 active market(s) with $277,408,986.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.