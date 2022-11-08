Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 1,216,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 36.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

