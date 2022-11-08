UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

UP Global Sourcing Stock Performance

Shares of LON:UPGS opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £122.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216 ($2.49).

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

UP Global Sourcing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 4.82 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.20%.

Insider Activity at UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

In related news, insider Chris Dent acquired 3,547 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £5,001.27 ($5,758.51). In related news, insider Chris Dent purchased 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £5,001.27 ($5,758.51). Also, insider Robbie Bell bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($138,169.26).

(Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

Further Reading

