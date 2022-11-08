USD Coin (USDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.98 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion and approximately $9.98 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,749,100,521 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
