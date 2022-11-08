USDD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92.17 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One USDD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market cap of $720.28 million and $92.17 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USDD

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,156 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

