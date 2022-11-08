Valens Semiconductor (VLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 37.55%. On average, analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Valens Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %
Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $12.19.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
