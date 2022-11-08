Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,680 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

