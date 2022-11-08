Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 48.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $130.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,162. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

