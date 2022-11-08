Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $254,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. 167,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,391,434. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20.

