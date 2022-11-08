Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.17. 20,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

