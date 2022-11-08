Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Boosted by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

