Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Seven Post Investment Office LP’s Largest Position

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 26.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $70,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

