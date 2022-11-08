Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $140.36. The company had a trading volume of 56,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,318. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

