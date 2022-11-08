Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $17.73. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 11,355 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,997 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 11.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

