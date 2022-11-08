Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

PCVX opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,563 shares of company stock worth $2,598,401. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

