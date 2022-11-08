Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Ronald J. Bernstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vector Group Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of VGR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 751,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,958. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09.
Vector Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
