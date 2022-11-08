Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Ronald J. Bernstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vector Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VGR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 751,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,958. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,541,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after buying an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,381,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 131,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vector Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

