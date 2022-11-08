Velas Price Tops $0.0307 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $72.85 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00085489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00023549 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,373,064,135 coins and its circulating supply is 2,373,064,133 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

