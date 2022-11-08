Venus USDC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $63.93 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.49 million and $63.93 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02169645 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $76,922,953.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

