VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VEON by 317.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222,172 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in VEON by 227.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 573,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 398,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $2,939,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

