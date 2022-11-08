VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VEON by 317.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222,172 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in VEON by 227.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 573,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 398,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 105,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $2,939,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
