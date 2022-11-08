Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Achieves $36.47 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $36.47 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method."

