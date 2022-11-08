Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 0.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 11,997.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 252,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 209.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 355,672 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after buying an additional 240,594 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,654,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

