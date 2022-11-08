Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

KMB opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

