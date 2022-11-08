Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

