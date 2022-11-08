Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $277.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 293.84% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

