Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.54 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

