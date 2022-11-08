Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $534.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

