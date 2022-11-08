Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

