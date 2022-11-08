Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $9.25. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 98,598 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 52.63%. The business had revenue of $991.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $574,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,932 shares of company stock worth $1,723,459 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

