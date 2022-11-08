Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
