Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.