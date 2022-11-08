Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 4.4 %

VSTO opened at $25.61 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

