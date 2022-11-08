Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading Down 1%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €38.05 ($38.05) and last traded at €38.20 ($38.20). 7,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.60 ($38.60).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.00) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Vossloh in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Vossloh Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $670.95 million and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.01.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

