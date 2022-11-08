VVS Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $166.52 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $166.52 million and $4.42 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 50,554,657,659,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,742,359,845,959 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

