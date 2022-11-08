Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.41

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 1907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Wallbox Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wallbox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Further Reading

