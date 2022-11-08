Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 19,835 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises approximately 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. 21,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,511. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

