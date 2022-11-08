Walleye Capital LLC Buys 11,671 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 0.7% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $25,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AMETEK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

NYSE AME traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

