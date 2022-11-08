Walleye Capital LLC Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 451.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,752 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $80.16. The company had a trading volume of 90,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $10,700,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,022,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,720,734.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,762 shares of company stock worth $27,287,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

