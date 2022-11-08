Walleye Capital LLC Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,368 shares during the period. Life Storage comprises 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LSI stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.57. 7,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,981. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

