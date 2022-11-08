Walleye Capital LLC Sells 59,242 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,242 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Cousins Properties worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 75.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 43.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 55,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

